Are your children in need of some fun ideas whilst in lockdown?

Military-inspired activities, demonstrated by the head of the Military Preparation College (MPCT) on the Isle of Wight are now available to watch – thanks to Brian Richardson MBE.

The videos range from indoor mini-golf, building a shelter in your front room and a shooting game.

Shooting Game

Brian Richardson MBE told Isle of Wight Radio:

“I THINK IT IS VERY IMPORTANT FOR YOUNGSTERS TO BE ACTIVE AND COMPLETE FUN CHALLENGES, SO I DEVISED A FEW SIMPLE CHALLENGES THAT CAN BE DONE AT HOME, WITH NEXT TO NO EQUIPMENT, WHILST WE ARE ALL WORKING FROM THE HOME ENVIRONMENT. THEY TAKE MINUTES TO SET UP AND CAN PROVIDE HOURS OF FUN FOR ALL AGES… GIVE THEM A GO!”

Crazy Indoor Golf

