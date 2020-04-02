The Isle of Wight’s sexual health services will now be provided by the Solent NHS Trust after they were taken over this week.

The transfer of sexual health services to Solent NHS Trust took place yesterday, April 1, with all the current Isle of Wight NHS Trust colleagues transferring to Solent under the TUPE scheme.

The Sexual Health service is commissioned by Public Health England through the Isle of Wight Council.

The new delivery will see Solent NHS Trust take responsibility for the delivery of key services whilst working to positively transform services across the island for the benefit of residents.

Solent NHS Trust has won significant praise for its approach to sexual health services across Hampshire, delivering a service user focused approach to ensure healthy outcomes.

The new service will include access to sexual health counselling, sexual health promotion to vulnerable groups and health provision for patients living with HIV. Most service users should see no change in the locations they may access assistance from.

Sue Harriman, Chief Executive at Solent NHS Trust, said:

“We are really excited about the benefits we can bring to the delivery of sexual health services across the Isle of Wight. Working with the great team already in place, Solent will be able to bring the advances in access to care that will really improve health outcomes for local people. “We have a wealth of experience in providing sexual health services in all communities across Hampshire and will strive to provide great care with convenient access, to our service users across Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight.”





