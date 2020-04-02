Scaffolding companies on the Isle of Wight have been given a temporary relief for permit costs, by the Isle of Wight Council and Island Roads.

Several Island businesses had expressed concern after they were reportedly submitted with requests to pay for permits, with most unable to work due to Government coronavirus measures.

Now, the council and Island Roads have moved to reassure companies that it is committed to supporting them – for at least the next four weeks – when it will reviewed again, in line with Government guidelines.

It means any existing scaffolding on the public highway, from March 27, will not incur a charge if work has been stopped due to the pandemic. However, any sites still operating as normal may still incur charges.

A spokesperson said:

“Island Roads and the IW Council understand that everyone is affected by this unprecedented situation and we are keeping our services under constant review. “In line with our commitment to supporting businesses through this difficult time, on March 27 we agreed that any existing scaffolding on the public highway from that date will not incur a charge if work has been stopped due to the pandemic. “This extension will be granted initially for four weeks and be reviewed after that period according to the latest Government advice. “If there is any reason where a company is still working but is unable to remove scaffolding because of coronavirus, we are happy to consider the case on its merits. “Charges may be applicable to sites that are operating as normal or in respect of new applications. “We hope that these measures will give some support to scaffolding and construction companies at this difficult time.”





