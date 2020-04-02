Following the success of the first ‘Clap For Our Carers’ campaign, people on the Isle of Wight are being asked to applaud key workers tonight (Thursday).

People are being urged to take to their windows, balconies or doorways to show their appreciation for all the key workers who are keeping the country running throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

Clap For Our Carers The Isle of Wight Radio Team Show Their Support The Isle of Wight Radio team showing its support for the fantastic work the Island’s NHS staff – and all of the other carers and healthcare workers – across the Island do, day in and day out. From the volunteers to the teams working at St Mary's and Mountbatten. You are our heroes! Thank you for your hard work. Please show your support and share this video 👏 Gepostet von Isle of Wight Radio am Donnerstag, 26. März 2020

Tonight’s applause will also honour teachers, supermarket workers, cleaners and delivery drivers – as well as NHS staff, healthcare workers and carers.

The applause will happen at 8pm.



