The Isle of Wight now has 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus – according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The number of cases on the Island was at 17 yesterday.

There have now been 38,168 cases diagnosed in the UK, with a daily rise since yesterday of 4,450.

Nationwide there has now been 3,605 recorded deaths – that’s a rise of 684 since yesterday.

This morning the Isle of Wight NHS Trust released a statement confirming the third coronavirus death on the Island.

Five people who were diagnosed with coronavirus on the Isle of Wight have now recovered.

The news comes as the Isle of Wight Police has issued a reminder to Islanders ahead of the Easter period to maintain the effort to follow the Government’s restrictions.



