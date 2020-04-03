Red Funnel has announced changes to the opening hours of its Red Jet ticket offices during the coronavirus pandemic.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the ferry company has already announced a reduction in its foot passenger service sailings.

The Red Jet ticket office in West Cowes will now be open between 6am and 9:30am, and then reopen in the afternoon between 5pm and 9:30pm, seven days a week.

The Southampton ticket office will open between 5:30am until 9am, and then close and reopen between 4:30pm and 9pm.



