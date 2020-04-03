Schools on the Isle of Wight will continue to provide emergency childcare cover over the Easter Holiday period for key workers, so that they can continue to provide vital services.

The Isle of Wight Council has confirmed today that local teachers will be playing their part by keeping the children of key workers and vulnerable children safe, supported and engaged.

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said:

“Our community should be proud of our headteachers and their staff. “These are extraordinary times, but our schools have been magnificent in providing emergency childcare cover over the forthcoming Easter period. “Workers critical to the Covid-19 effort such as nurses and doctors will be able to carry on their important work safe in the knowledge their children are properly supervised and cared for at our education settings.”

Jane Wilford, headteacher at Wootton Community Primary School, has seen a regular flow of pupils using the service over the past couple of weeks and is looking forward to opening the school’s doors over Easter.

She said:

“I am so proud of my whole school community — from the staff going into school on a rota basis and those working at home, to the parents supporting their children and the incredible support from my colleague headteachers and the local authority. “Our job usually has such tight guidelines that we all, as heads, routinely follow; yet we now find ourselves seeking the best way for our own school to support their children and families, with schools needing to take slightly different approaches. “The most important message I have given at this time to parents has been: ‘breathe!’. “As a school, we are providing many different things that children can do to keep their brains ticking over and not forget all that they have learnt. “But this can also be done through activities such as cooking, arts and crafts, journaling and playing games. The last thing we want is for parents to feel even more pressure than they already feel. “I am sure in a few weeks many children will get bored with TV and computers so the work we have sent through will be really handy!”





