Pregnant women due to attend a booked induction at St Mary’s Hospital should do so by themselves, according to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

In further restrictions imposed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the trust is asking that women are only joined by their named partner once they are in labour.

Partners will be allowed to stay for the birth and initial recovery period but once the mother and newborn are transferred to the postnatal ward, they will be asked to leave.

The new rules come after the trust told pregnant women that partners were not allowed to attend scans.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust also asked that no siblings come to visit newborns in the Maternity Unit.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust says:

“We are really sorry to announce that the Maternity Services has reviewed it’s visiting policy and in light of the current situation have had to impose further restrictions in order to safeguard all our women, families and staff. “As previously announced, women need to attend all appointments alone, including scans. You will be able to video the end of the scan to share with your partner and we are also offering one free scan photograph. “As of now, when attending for booked induction of labour, women should attend on their own. Your named partner can join you once you are in labour on labour ward and stay for the birth and initial recovery period. “Once transferred to the postnatal ward, your partner will unfortunately be asked to leave. “When attending for a booked caesarean section, your partner can attend and stay with you for the birth until you are transferred to the postnatal ward.”

The trust says it will be constantly reviewing the visiting policy and will keep Islanders updated.

Midwives are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week should you need to discuss your concerns by phoning (01983) 534392.





