The Green Party and the Conservative Party are being ‘investigated’ for their spending during the European Parliamentary election campaign as they spent more than £250,000 each.

During the European Elections, Vix Lowthion from the Island was one of ten Green Party MEP candidates to run in the South East Region.

As previously reported, on the Island the Brexit Party took by far the greatest share of the votes in the European Elections 2019.

As of today (Friday), political parties that contested the European Elections are now being asked to submit campaign expenditure returns to the Electoral Commission.

As a result of their incomplete spending returns, investigations have been opened into the Conservative and Unionist Party and the Green Party.

Nationally, the Conservative Party spent £2,600,026 and the Green Party spent £450,260 during the campaign period.

Commenting on the returns from political parties, Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, said:

“It is vital that voters are given the opportunity to see clearly and accurately how money is spent on influencing them at elections. “Where parties deliver returns that are not complete, we seek to get correct information before publication. We cannot delay publication for this, though. In five cases on this occasion we have had to publish information that we are not satisfied is completely correct. We are, as usual, considering those cases for further action in line with our Enforcement Policy.”

David Pugh, Conservative Party Chair on the Isle of Wight said:

I can confirm that the Isle of Wight Conservative Association incurred no expenditure in relation to these elections. The entire campaign was managed nationally.

In the last general election, the Isle of Wight Green Party spent more than the combined total of three candidates during the campaign, as previously reported.

Bob Seely from the Conservative Party won the general election in 2019 on the Isle of Wight with 41,815 votes, followed by Island Labour’s Richard Quigley with 18,078 votes.

* The Isle of Wight Green Party is not being investigated, as Isle of Wight Radio previously stated.

The Isle of Wight Green Party is not responsible for EU election spending.

Spending is administered across the whole of the South East, not just on the Island.

For clarity, the Isle of Wight Green Party’s spending during last year’s General Election is also not under investigation.





