The Isle of Wight Green Party and the Conservative Party on the Isle of Wight are being investigated for their spending during the European Parliamentary election campaign.

Political parties that contested the European Elections are now being asked to submit campaign expenditure returns to the Electoral Commission.

As a result of their incomplete spending returns, investigations have been opened into the Conservative and Unionist Party and the Green Party – including on the Island.

Nationally, the Conservative Party spent £2,600,026 and the Green Party spent £450,260 during the campaign period.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, after the last general election, the Isle of Wight Green Party avoided being investigated by the watchdog – despite spending more than the combined total of three candidates.

As previously reported, Bob Seely from the Conservative Party won the general election in 2019 on the Isle of Wight with 41,815 votes, followed by Island Labour’s Richard Quigley with 18,078 votes.

As previously reported, the Brexit Party took by far the greatest share of the votes on the Isle of Wight in the European Elections 2019.



