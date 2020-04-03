Island favourite Mark King, from eighties sensation Level 42, has paid tribute to the late Bill Withers who has sadly died.

Soul singer Bill Withers, famous for a number of timeless classics such as Lean On Me and Ain’t No Sunshine, has died aged 81.

The three-time Grammy winner, who withdrew from making music in the mid-1980s, died from heart complications, his family said.

His death comes as people across the world have drawn inspiration from his music during the coronaviruspandemic, with healthcare workers, choirs, artists and more sharing their own renditions of Lean On Me to help get through the difficult times.

Cowes raised Mark King, frontman of the band Level 42, has paid tribute in a series of tweets this afternoon.

Oh man…🥺. RIP Bill Withers.

One of my all time favourites, what a musical legacy to give to the world…💙x — Mark King (@markking) April 3, 2020

I remember seeing this back in the day… 😎

Bill Withers – Ain’t No Sunshine https://t.co/f8gdnG1Zny via @YouTube — Mark King (@markking) April 3, 2020





