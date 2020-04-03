A third person has died after testing positive for coronavirus on the Isle of Wight.

The NHS said the man – in his 90s – had underlying health conditions and was being cared for at St Mary’s Hospital.

The overall figure of COVID-19 related deaths now stands at three on the Island.

Public Health England last night (Thursday) said the number of positive confirmed cases of coronavirus is 17.

And as of yesterday, five people treated at St Mary’s Hospital who had tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered and been discharged.

Alistair Flowerdew, Medical Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at St Mary’s Hospital and had tested positive for COVID-19, has died. “The patient, who died earlier this week, was in his 90s and had underlying health conditions. “His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”





