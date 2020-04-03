A Shanklin man has been left with a fractured skull following an incident in Sandown last night (Thursday).

Three people, a 19-year-old man from Newport, a 31-year-old man from Sandown, and a 34-year-old man from Ryde, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They remain in custody at this time.

Hampshire Constabulary says it is appealing for witnesses after officers were called to Crescent Road at around 11pm.

A 35-year-old has been taken to hospital where he is being treated in intensive care.

Inspector Adam Henderson-Parish said:

“We would like to assure the community that we are conducting increased police patrols in the area and carrying out enquiries. If you have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to one of our officers.”

If anyone has any information about this incident, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting Operation Romulus.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting the same reference.



