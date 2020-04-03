The Isle of Wight’s MP has given a further insight into how St Mary’s Hospital is adapting to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Seely says the Intensive Care Unit has expanded from six ventilated beds to 18, with plans to increase it to 45.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, military planners have already been drafted in. It comes as the Isle of Wight NHS Trust announced it was increasing the number of beds available.

Mr Seely has now revealed exactly what has been going on behind closed doors.

He told Isle of Wight Radio that the trust has moved the Community Unit to Ryde Health and Wellbeing Centre, which has freed up 25 beds on the main hospital site.

Wards have also been reconfigured to create Isolation Wards to treat patients confirmed as having Covid-19.

He said:

“What the Trust has done on the Island in such a short space of time is nothing short of remarkable. It has stopped all non-urgent operations and outpatient appointments and is restricting visiting to St Mary’s… “The Trust has also been working with military planners to deliver a further significant increase in additional beds at the St Mary’s site if needed and has also identified other potential sites if necessary. “The Trust is well prepared to deal with more cases on the Island should they arise in the coming weeks as we reach the peak of cases on the Island. “I would please urge all Islanders to behave in a considerate manner, by following the health guidelines, protecting the NHS and saving lives.”

The Island’s MP has paid tribute after a third person with COVID-19 on the Isle of Wight passed away, as previously reported.

He added:

“I am very sorry to hear about the third death on the Isle of Wight. My thoughts are with the family and friends affected. “I would like to thank the IOW NHS Trust who I know are working extraordinarily hard to care for those who have already tested positive for the virus, while ensuring the hospital is ready to care for any new admissions.”





