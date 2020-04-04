Social distancing measures in the UK could be relaxed within weeks if there are signs the coronavirus epidemic is slowing, a leading scientist and government adviser has said.

Professor Neil Ferguson – of Imperial College London, which is advising the government on its coronavirus response – said the UK’s epidemic was expected to plateau in the next week to 10 days, but said people’s behaviour was critical to determining what happens next.

Meanwhile on the Island, the Isle of Wight Police have urged members of the public to continue following the social distancing measures over the weekend.

Asked what would happen if people flouted the lockdown rules, Prof Ferguson replied:

“That moves us to a slightly more pessimistic scenario. “We still think things will plateau but we’ll be at quite high levels of infection for weeks and weeks rather than seeing quite a rapid decline as the type seen in China.” The government ramped up measures against the coronavirus epidemic last month after a report by Prof Ferguson’s team predicted the UK could otherwise have seen 250,000 deaths.





