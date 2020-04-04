The number of coronavirus related deaths on the Isle of Wight has sadly risen to 4 – according to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

Nationally, 708 deaths have been recorded since yesterday, bringing the new total of coronavirus deaths to 4,313.

It comes as the number of confirmed cases on the Island has risen by 6, to a total of 25.

Alistair Flowerdew, Medical Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at St Mary’s Hospital and had tested positive for COVID-19 has died. “The gentleman was in his 90s and had underlying health conditions. “His family has been informed and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”





