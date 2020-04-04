A new fundraising appeal, which has been launched in Ryde, hopes to benefit the community organisations who are continuing to support the towns vulnerable residents during the coronavirus outbreak.

Ryde Town Council, supported by Aspire Ryde and other community organisations, have led efforts to help people through the current situation.

Services are now in place to supply food, meals and prescription delivery to those in isolation in the town and unable to get support elsewhere.

There are, however, fears that Ryde based charities and not-for-profit organisations may struggle to continue during the lockdown period, as usual income sources have become unavailable.

Trevor Nicholas, Chief Executive of Aspire Ryde said:

“Much of our regular monthly income comes from the services we provide to our community. We don’t make profits, but we do have to cover our costs and most of those will continue whilst we are closed. Like most charities we have limited reserves that will only allow us to continue for a short time. Many other charities will be in the same position and it is only right that we work together to ensure that we all survive this difficult time”

The appeal is being hosted by Aspire Ryde but distribution of funds will be overseen by the Town Council across a number of organisations.

Ryde Mayor and Leader of the Town Council, Michael Lilley said:

“The people of Ryde have come together to volunteer and look after each other in a wonderful way. It has been encouraging to see voluntary organisations joining together to deliver services to people in such a short space of time. It is vital for our town that we continue to support these organisations and this appeal is one way that people can get involved. We would ask those in the fortunate position of a steady income with not much opportunity to spend at the moment to consider donating for the ongoing good of our community.”

If you’d like to contribute, you can find the Total Giving page for the appeal here.



