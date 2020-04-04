Camping fans on the Isle of Wight are set to join in with a national campaign to ‘camp out’ at home this evening (Saturday).

Campers up and down the country will be keeping their spirits up – and raising money for the NHS – by camping out at home.

The Great British Campout for NHS staff encourages people to camp out at home, whether in tents in the garden, or camper vans on the driveway.

The campaign originally started as a Facebook group by mainlander Ian Alcorn, and has since gone viral up and down the country – including on the Island.

All campers who are set to take part are asked to do so at home in order to follow the social distancing restrictions in place – and asked to donate to the cause too.

If you’re taking part, or wish to donate, you can find the fundraising page here.





