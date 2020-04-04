An Isle of Wight based design student has joined the effort to help provide key workers with personal protective equipment as they fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Islander Stephen Lee, 22, is using his time to 3D print components for protective facemasks, with the view of providing them to those in need.

Stephen, who is self isolating due to being in the ‘high risk’ category after receiving kidney transplants, has said that he has been inundated with requests.

Using his own 3D printer, he’s been producing the masks using a public design, and has appealed for fellow islanders with the correct equipment to join the effort too.

The masks that Stephen has produced so far – over 300 in total – have been issued to care homes, supermarkets, and GP surgeries across the Isle of Wight.

Stephens family have also set up a funding appeal to help pay for the materials, and are also asking any Islanders who may be able to help deliver them to get in touch.





