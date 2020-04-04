Isle of Wight Police have been given special dispersal powers to tackle antisocial behaviour in Sandown, after a number of incidents have led to an increased Police presence.

In a statement released on the service’s Facebook page, the Police force has announced the authorisation of Section 35 of the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime, and Policing Act 2012.

This allows Police Officers and PCSOs the power to issue dispersal notices to people from within the designated area for up to 48 hours if they are contributing or are likely to contribute to either antisocial behaviour or crime and disorder.

The power lasts until 7.02pm on Sunday (April 5).





