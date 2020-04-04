Parents and carers of children on the Isle of Wight are being reminded that play areas on the Isle of Wight are closed – while everyone should be staying safe and staying at home.

It comes as an uplift in weather conditions is expected this weekend.

Simon Bryant, Director of Public Health for the Isle of Wight said:

“We must all follow the UK Government’s stay at home guidance and implement social distancing measures in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19. “This includes limiting all non-essential contact and unnecessary travel, and maintaining a 2 metre distance from anyone outside our household. This is very hard to do in places such as play areas. “Children may pass the virus on to each other and their families, potentially putting others who may be more vulnerable at increased risk. “By staying at home and implementing social distancing measures, we can help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and protect everyone’s health.”

Council leader, Councillor Dave Stewart, added:

“The main reason to close the play areas is to remove temptation that people might frequent these locations. “People should not be leaving their homes except for essential travel or daily exercise. We’ve sadly lost members of our community already – we don’t want to lose any more. “Please do your part and stay home, protect the NHS, save lives.”

You should only leave the house for very limited purposes:

• shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible

• one form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household

• any medical need, including to donate blood, avoid or escape risk of injury or harm, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person

• travelling for work purposes, but only where you cannot work from home

When doing these activities you must minimise the time you are out of your home and stay at least two metres away from anyone else that isn’t from your household.

While daily exercise is encouraged – people should not be gathering with others outside of their household; including meeting friends or family and people should be staying 2 metres apart from each other.

Unless you are with a member of your household, gatherings of more than two people in parks and other public spaces have been banned.

You are advised to stay local and use open spaces near to your home where possible – do not travel unnecessarily.

You can still go to the park for outdoor exercise once a day but only by yourself or within your household, not in groups.

Green spaces, parks, beaches and open spaces remain open, but we are all advised not to travel to access these locations.



