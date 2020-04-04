A war memorial in Newport has been repaired and restored to its former glory by a local business after it was vandalised this week.

The memorial, situated near Coppins Bridge Retail Park, was damaged by vandals who sprayed graffiti on the four silhouettes of fallen soldiers – as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

After seeing photos of the damage online, Island man Sean Berryman of SMB Painting & Plastering, offered his services to put the damage right free of charge.

The Police are appealing for anyone who has any information regarding the vandalising of the memorial to contact them on 101.



