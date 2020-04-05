Cases of coronavirus have increased by 7 today (Sunday) – with the total number of confirmed cases now at 32.

In the UK, 47,806 people have now been confirmed as being infected with COVID-19, that’s a rise of 5,914 since yesterday.

There has now been 4,934 people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus – with 621 of those sadly passing away since yesterday.

On the Isle of Wight, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust yesterday confirmed the fourth death on the Island from the virus.

Meanwhile, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the Army has arrived on the Island to aid the Isle of Wight NHS Trust in re-configuring St Mary’s hospital, to allow for a large expansion in the number of beds.

It comes as the Isle of Wight Council issued a reminder to the public that we should continue to follow social distancing and lockdown restrictions over the weekend.

We’re told to continue following the governments instructions to help save lives:

Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home)

If you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times

Wash your hands as soon as you get home

Do not meet others, even friends or family. You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.



