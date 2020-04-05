A staff nurse at Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool has died after contracting coronavirus.

The news was confirmed by Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, whose chief nurse, Dianne Brown, named the woman as Liz Glanister.

Ms Glanister was described as a long-serving staff nurse at Aintree University Hospital who sadly passed away… on Friday after being tested positive for COVID-19.

All our thoughts are with Liz’s family at this time and we offer them our sincere condolences. Liz will be sadly missed by all those who knew and worked with her.

Ms Glanister is the latest of a number of NHS staff who have died after contracting COVID-19.

In a news conference on Saturday, before Ms Glanister’s death was announced, Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove said that seven healthcare workers across the UK has died.

Earlier this week, 36-year-old nurse Areema Nasreen – who was believed to have no underlying health issues – died after contracting coronavirus.

On Thursday, midwife Lynsay Coventry, 54, died after contracting the coronavirus, leaving her family broken by the news.

In a statement, her family said: As a family, our hearts are broken at the loss of our loving, wonderful and caring mum, sister, daughter and grandmother.

We each know how much she loved and cherished us. Her love for us all was unfailing and her strength in the way she cared and supported us will fill our memories, they added.

Thomas Harvey, an NHS nurse who died after contracting coronavirus, would still be alive today if he had been given proper protective equipment, his family believe.

Access to personal protective equipment (PPE) has become a significant issue for healthcare workers, with one NHS doctor telling Sky News they were being forced to appeal to their own patients for it.

One paramedic who spoke to Sky News said that the lack of PPE could mean he is unwittingly spreading the coronavirus himself between patients.

Health officials have promised that more PPE is on its way to NHS workers nationwide fighting the pandemic.

On Sunday the Department of Health announced another 621 coronavirus deaths across the UK, taking the UK total to 4,934.

(c) Sky News 2020: Coronavirus: Staff nurse dies in Liverpool after contracting COVID-19



