Sir Keir beat Lisa Nandy and Rebecca Long-Bailey in a ballot of party members and other supporters.

Speaking on behalf of Island Labour, spokesperson Julian Critchley, said:

“We welcome the election of Keir Starmer as the new Labour leader, and Angela Rayner as the Deputy Leader.

“Both were nominated for those respective positions by the Island Party, and we look forward to working with the new leadership in continuing the promotion of our excellent policies, and in holding Johnson’s government to account.”