Island singing and harmony group, Company B, are continuing to lift the spirits – despite not being able to sing together due to social distancing measures.

WATCH below…

The popular Isle of Wight singers, who list the Andrews Sisters as one of their key inspirations, can regularly be seen performing across the Island at events and recently performed at Isle of Wight Radio’s Local Hero Awards.

With the current social distancing and lockdown measures preventing the group from getting together to rehearse and perform, they’ve used clever technology and video wizardry to make some music magic!

Each of the members of the band setup their phones and each recorded their respective harmony, which were then cleverly edited together, and then posted to the groups Facebook page.

You can watch it below.





