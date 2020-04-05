An NHS worker at St Mary’s Hospital has issued a desperate plea to Islanders to stay at home and follow Government rules.

Physio, Stuart Browne, has been working an on-call shift in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Newport-based Hospital.

Posting on Facebook, Stuart openly shared the uniform he had to wear to keep himself and others safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

He said he – and the doctors and nurses – cannot go to the beach or to the park and is urging people to realise the reality of what is happening.

Stuart said:

“I’m not a flag waving, drum beating fanatic about stuff like this, so please take this as intended. As a plea.

“This was my ‘uniform’ today, during my on call shift in our ICU.

“This is what is required to keep us, and you, safe whilst we do our best to treat the sickest people suffering from Coronavirus.

“This is not a joke. I did not get to go to the park, or the beach in the sun. The amazing nurses and doctors I work with did not get out in the sunshine.

“Our physio team will do this for as long as we have to, and it will be incredibly difficult. I am incredibly proud of the response already from our Physio team to this situation.

“Please, please do your part. Stay at home. Stay safe.”





