As the nation works from home where possible, those with slightly more obscure jobs, may find themselves taking more than just their laptop home with them!

That’s certainly been the case for two members of staff at Osborne House.

Kirsty Huggett and Emma Hallums are normally used to caring for the thousands of magnificent objects on display at Queen Victoria’s home on the Isle of Wight – but have instead found themselves undertaking the ‘hugely important’ quarterly pest trap analysis from the comfort of their homes.

The question is – would you want to bring these particular items home with you?

The pair have set to work creating their very own labs on dining room tables, examining all of the traps collected from Osborne using microscopes borrowed from the office.

They have so far identified: woolly bears, webbing clothes moths, booklice and a few silverfish and woodlice.

This data collection is an essential piece of work which helps English Heritage better protect its fine collection of historic wool carpets, fine tapestries, books and period clothes for future generations.



