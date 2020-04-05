Members of the Scots Guards have arrived on the Isle of Wight to help with the reconfiguration of St Mary’s Hospital.

After some concerns on social media about the reason for the Army’s arrival, the Island’s MP Bob Seely has told us what they’re here to do.

The soldiers arrived last night via ferry, and are here to make sure that the reconfiguration of the hospital is completed to ensure that the Island is in the best position to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Seely also says that the military support is a good way of reassuring Islanders that the Isle of Wight is not being forgotten about during the pandemic.





