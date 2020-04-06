The Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely has this evening released a statement, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the PM was moved to intensive care after his condition worsened this evening.

Bob Seely, Conservative MP for the Isle of Wight, said:

“There are thousands of people in intensive care tonight up and down the country. Our thoughts are with them all. Sadly, that now includes the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Boris for the last three years and I hope very much that he makes a speedy and thorough recovery. I know he is in the best of hands. He is a very robust man. “I thank all the medical staff throughout Britain for the work that they do saving peoples’ lives. That now includes the Prime Minster’s.”

