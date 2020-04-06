Prime Minister Boris Johnson has this evening been moved into intensive care – following his condition worsening.

The PM was diagnosed with coronavirus ten days ago, and last night stayed in hospital after his symptoms had not improved.

The decision was made by the PM’s medical team after his condition worsened over the course of this afternoon (Monday).

It is understood that the Prime Minister has breathing difficulties and was given oxygen before going into intensive care – but is not on a ventilator. He remains conscious at this time.

The prime minister has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him “where necessary”.

A Number 10 spokesman said:

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital. “The prime minister has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary. “The prime minister is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”





