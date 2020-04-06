Isle of Wight businesses are being warned to ‘be careful’ when applying for Government support due to coronavirus.

Trading Standards and the Revenues Department have received reports that companies are offering their services but charging £99 to apply on your behalf.

We are being reminded that it is FREE to apply to and can be done here.

A spokesperson from Isle of Wight Against Scams Partnership (Iwasp) said:

“Scams aren’t just aimed at individuals these criminals will target whoever they feel is vulnerable and right now that is all of us so please be wary when receiving emails, texts and messages. “Remember genuine organisations will NEVER ask you to click on links in messages or ask for your bank details.”

The news comes as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, parents on the Isle of Wight recently received an email scam asking for money for their child’s free school meals.

If you have been a victim of a scam report it here.





