Isle of Wight residents will be able to walk their dogs on the Island’s beaches beyond the beginning of May.

The Isle of Wight Council has agreed to postpone restrictions, which were due to come into force from May 1.

It means that Islanders can use certain beaches to exercise with their dogs.

The council says people should not sunbathe, picnic or use the beach for anything other than daily exercise for themselves or their dog, however.

A spokesperson said:

“This decision will help people to follow government guidelines for social distancing when exercising by keeping the beach available for this purpose and reducing the need for people to converge on alternative areas. “People are reminded to only ever walk to the beach for this purpose, in line with national guidance, which states that people should stay local, use open spaces near to their home, and not travel unnecessarily. “If people can access beaches on foot from their homes then they should ensure they are practicing social distancing measures (keeping 2 metres apart from others outside their household). “Unless people are with members of the same household, gatherings of more than two people in public spaces should not take place.”

The Isle of Wight Council is reminding Islanders that they should only leave the house for very limited purposes and practice social distancing when doing these activities.

It says everyone should be minimising time spent outside of the home and ensure they are two metres apart from anyone outside of their household.



