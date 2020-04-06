A new ‘citizen science’ campaign has been launched on the Isle of Wight, which you can take part in whilst in lockdown.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust is asking us to simply tell others what wildlife we are seeing in our garden or outside the window from our homes to create a wilder Island.

It comes as the Trust recently launched ‘Wilder 2030’ – an ambitious plan to combat the climate and ecological emergency, put nature in recovery and bring wildlife back.

The plan includes action to create more and wilder space for nature, as well as encouraging individuals, communities and organisations to do what they can to support wildlife and become part of ‘Team Wilder’.

Understanding what plants, insects, birds, reptiles and mammals are thriving and which are struggling to survive is an essential step towards creating a wilder Isle of Wight. The Trust plans to repeat these surveys so they can track progress over the coming years.

Becky Fisher, Engagement Manager at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, said:

“Getting involved is simple and is a great way to spend time noticing what’s outside your door. At this challenging time, spending time in nature can really make a difference to people’s wellbeing and taking part in this important data gathering programme could also be a good excuse to get children to enjoy and learn more about the wildlife around them.”

To take part in this campaign and submit your findings online go here.

The five surveys are:

· Window wildlife spotter

· · Invertebrate insights

· · Plant plotter

· · Nightlife survey

· · Pondlife survey

These surveys can be repeated at different times of day, (or night) in different weather, and before and after you’ve made a change in your garden (e.g. adding a bird feeder). This way, you can also learn about what works for wildlife where you are.

Share your sightings on social media, using #HampshireWindowWildlife or #IslandWindowWildlife.





