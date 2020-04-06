Coronavirus patients on the Isle of Wight could be transferred to London’s Excel NHS Nightingale Hospital if capacity is reached at St Mary’s Hospital – according to the Island’s MP.

Bob Seely has told Isle of Wight Radio that St Mary’s Hospital is being reconfigured to deal with an uprise in COVID-19 cases here.

As previously reported, 40 army reserves were brought over to the Island at the weekend to help create space for 200 extra beds.

Speaking exclusively to Isle of Wight Radio, Mr Seely said:

“Whether every single coronavirus case is treated on the Island – or patients need to go to London’s Excel hospital, or Portsmouth or Southampton – we will see. “It depends on how many people have the illness and need to be treated in hospital with it. “Our NHS staff are doing a fantastic job reconfiguring the hospital to make sure we are in a very good place to cope.”

LISTEN: Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely chats to Isle of Wight Radio.