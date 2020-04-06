Officers investigating an assault in Sandown last Thursday (2) have this evening charged a man.

Rhys Patrick Davies, 32, of no fixed abode, has been charged with Grevious Bodily Harm and remanded in custody to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court this morning (Monday).

It comes after police were called to Crescent Road just after 1pm on Thursday, where a 35 year old man had suffered a fractured skull. He remains in hospital.

A 19 year old man from Newport and a 34 year old man from Ryde who were also both arrested after the incident have been released with no further action.





