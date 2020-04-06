Two police officers needed hospital treatment after being assaulted while dealing with an incident in Ryde.

A third was also injured after they were called to an address on Saturday (4).

A police spokesperson said:

“Following an incident at a residential address, three officers sustained injuries whilst detaining a suspect. “The injuries included a facial injury, a bite and impact injuries. Two of the officers were seen by our colleagues from St Mary’s Hospital, and we are grateful for the support of the already under pressure NHS staff. “This sort of incident highlights the danger our officers face every day. We all accept that being assaulted and / or injured is a potential hazard in our roles, but this never makes it acceptable. No one no matter what their role or job goes to work to be assaulted like this. “The incident itself was also dealt with by the attending officers and their colleagues despite the injuries, and as per posts elsewhere a suspect was arrested.”

Robert Church, 31, from Steep Hill Road in Shanklin has been charged with four offences.

Police have said he has been charged with criminal damage to an address in Ryde and three charges of assault by beating in relation to the officers. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at court this morning (Monday).

Police added that this incident was an isolated incident, is not COVID-19 related and there is no wider risk to the community.



