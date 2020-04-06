Wightlink’s FastCat service will be stopped until further notice tomorrow (Tuesday).

The cross-Solent operator announced last week that changes would be made to its services due to the coronavirus outbreak.

No crossings between Ryde Pier and Portsmouth Harbour will be running after this evening (Monday).

Wightlink will also be reducing its Portsmouth-Fishbourne car ferry sailings to a two-hourly service on one of its largest ships from 6am tomorrow.

The ferry firm says changes are being made because very few people need to cross the Solent at this time. It also helps to further minimise the dangers of COVID-19 spreading to Wightlink staff and into the community.

Wightlink Chief Executive, Keith Greenfield, said:

“We are sorry to suspend our FastCat route and reduce sailings between Portsmouth and Fishbourne, however we will still be able to transport all essential travellers and supplies to the Isle of Wight using one of our largest ships.”

Under the leadership of Isle of Wight Council during the COVID-19 crisis, all cross-Solent operators are working together to keep the Island connected.

Wightlink’s foot passenger tickets will be accepted on Red Funnel and Hovertravel. This includes rail tickets and season tickets.



