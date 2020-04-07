The local authority says a company will be doing the cleaning, not the public.

Councillor Paul Brading said:

“I have arranged for Sandown beach to be cleaned first thing tomorrow morning, tuesday , from Eastern Gardens, to the slip way opposite the Bandstand. They will actually do wider than that concentrate area to ensure nothing missed.

“They will also do around Driftwood. They will be looking for needles, drink cans etc. They will then be returning again to repeat the whole exercise Thursday morning. Hope everyone is happy with this.”