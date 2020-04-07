A beach clean has been organised in Sandown on Thursday morning by the Isle of Wight Council to clear up waste and discarded items from the weekend.
The local authority says a company will be doing the cleaning, not the public.
Councillor Paul Brading said:
“I have arranged for Sandown beach to be cleaned first thing tomorrow morning, tuesday , from Eastern Gardens, to the slip way opposite the Bandstand. They will actually do wider than that concentrate area to ensure nothing missed.
“They will also do around Driftwood. They will be looking for needles, drink cans etc. They will then be returning again to repeat the whole exercise Thursday morning. Hope everyone is happy with this.”
As previously reported, Isle of Wight Police were granted special dispersal powers to tackle antisocial behaviour in Sandown over the weekend.