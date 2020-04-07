There are now 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the Isle of Wight, a rise of four since yesterday – according to Public Health England.

In the UK, a total of 55,242 people have now been confirmed as being infected with COVID-19, that’s a rise of 3,634 since yesterday.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust confirmed the fifth death on the Isle of Wight this afternoon.

Five people are reported to have recovered on the Island.

There has now been 6,159 people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in England – with 786 of those sadly passing away since yesterday.

We’re told to continue following the governments instructions to help save lives:

Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home)

If you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times

Wash your hands as soon as you get home

Do not meet others, even friends or family. You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.



