Tops Day Nurseries says it will remain open for vulnerable children and those whose parents are key-workers during the coronavirus crisis.

It follows reports that some key workers across the country are unable to go to work due to the closure of nurseries and schools in their area.

Staff at the Newport based nursery say they do not have personal protective equipment available but are frequently washing their hands and regularly cleaning surfaces.

Cheryl Hadland, Managing Director of Tops Day Nurseries said:

“Tops Day Nurseries are open wherever there is demand from Key Workers. “With government restrictions on who can currently access childcare I am delighted that Tops Day Nurseries can remain open during this pandemic, providing top quality childcare to those who need it.”





