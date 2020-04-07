The Isle of Wight Foodbank is still in desperate need of some essential items – and is calling on Islanders to help where they can.

Long life milk, tinned potatoes, tinned spaghetti, coffee and rice pudding are all needed to distribute to Islanders in need.

If you aren’t visiting a supermarket at the moment, you can support the Isle of WIght Foodbank online here.

The Isle of Wight Foodbank said:

“We understand that it is sometimes hard enough to get food for yourself, but if we could all leave some food on the shelves for the vulnerable and the key workers, give some food to charity and buy some food for ourselves, we can make sure there is enough food for everyone. “We are still collecting from all the supermarkets. Alternatively you can donate on our website using PayPal. “We are incredibly appreciative of the donations that are coming in.”





