Isle of Wight Radio’s campaign to try to raise £6,000 towards Mountbatten’s fundraising target has already been hit!

Kindhearted people have reached into their pockets to raise the stunning amount in just a few hours.

An online ‘Kitchen Quiz’ with the Breakfast Show’s Paul Topping, Hayley Woodward and Jamie White helped raise further funds for the cause.

The Topping in the Morning Kitchen Quiz Just a bit of fun from Paul, Hayley's and Jamie's kitchens.We would love you to donate to Mountbatten if you had fun, after launching the appeal this morning we want to raise £6k by the end of the week.

Today (Tuesday), Mountbatten CEO, Nigel Hartley, revealed Mountbatten was at severe risk at cutting back services doe to its fundraising efforts being badly hit by coronavirus.

Mr Hartley said the hospice could be down by £1 million – with Walk the Wight being worst hit.

The fundraising campaign is well underway – and if you can help Mountbatten, you can donate HERE.



