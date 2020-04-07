A man in his 60s, with underlying health conditions, has died from coronavirus on the Isle of Wight.

It takes the total number of deaths here to five.

That number had stood at four, as Isle of Wight Radio reported on Saturday (4).

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust said:

“Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at St Mary’s Hospital and had tested positive for COVID-19 has died. “The gentleman was in his 60s and had underlying health conditions. “His family has been informed and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Nationally, another 758 people have died in England after testing positive for Covid-19.

It brings the total to 5,655.

On the Island, the number of confirmed cases remains at 32. Although Isle of Wight Radio is expecting an update on those figures later today (Tuesday).



