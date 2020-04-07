The Isle of Wight’s four white-tailed eagles have soared to new heights over the last few months, with two bumping into each other up north.

The Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation says a pair of sea eagles – two of six released as part of a conservation project with Forestry England – ‘caught sight’ of one another near to Beverley in Yorkshire, just a few days ago.

The two birds – one male and one female – continued on their journey side by side for at least the next 17 kilometres.

One of the birds is said to have paused in an area of woodland, while the other eventually settled to roost in an area of woodland in the east of the National Park.

It is not the first time two Island sea eagles have taken a liking to each other. In December last year, the other remaining two were earmarked for possible breeding, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

Both of those birds have since gone their separate ways though, with one of them (G324) ending up on the North Norfolk coast.

The other (G274) made a 524 km loop around south-east England between 1 and 4 April, before settling back on the Isle of Wight where he remains.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, one sea eagle died last year and another, Culver, remains missing.

The Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation says, interestingly, the recent explorations of the remaining Isle of Wight birds mirror the behaviour of four satellite tracked juveniles in the Netherlands. You can view that data on an interactive map here.

If you are lucky enough to see a white-tailed eagle over your garden, you can send details to the foundation using its online reporting form.



