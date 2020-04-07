Boris Johnson has spent the night in intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms got worse yesterday (Monday).

The prime minister was moved at around 7pm last night in case he needed a ventilator to help him breathe.

He was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital – across the River Thames from the Houses of Parliament – late on Sunday (5).

The Foreign Secretary is going to step-in where necessary.

Dominic Raab says he’ll follow the “direction” set by the Prime Minister for tackling the pandemic.

Today’s meeting of the cabinet had already been cancelled.

World leaders and politicians from other parties have been sending their best wishes.



