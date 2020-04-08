A Mountbatten nurse has recorded an emotional message as the charity battles to save its services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amanda Pushparaja who, like many people across the Island, has stepped up in the face of extraordinary challenges.

A fundraising campaign is underway to support the hospice, which revealed it could be down by £1 million due to the cancellation of fundraising events and closure of shops.

Mountbatten Nurse A Mountbatten Nurse has posted an emotional message about the coronavirus outbreak.Read more – Gepostet von Isle of Wight Radio am Mittwoch, 8. April 2020

Since yesterday morning (Tuesday), an incredible £15,000 has been raised for the appeal.

A Mountbatten spokesperson said:

“Together, you’ve almost raised £10,000 today; your support is giving Mountbatten Nurses like Amanda strength to carry on. Thank you. “It has been an extraordinary milestone for just the first day of our Coronavirus appeal. Our Mountbatten nurses, carers, doctors, staff and volunteers are all humbled by your response. “Many of our team have been called to support their hospice colleagues on the frontline, responding directly to help Island patients dying of coronavirus in the community. Many have changed their roles in the space of a few short days; many have returned to wearing the Mountbatten uniform with pride. “We wanted to share with you a short clip of Your support, kindness, donations and volunteering are giving nurses like Amanda the strength to carry on.”

You can donate to the fundraising campaign here – https://www.mountbatten.org.uk/Appeal/coronavirus-appeal



