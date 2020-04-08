£1,000 has been raised for NHS staff at St Mary’s Hospital – thanks to two Island business owners – who have been baking and delivering cupcakes for free to care homes across the Isle of Wight.

EXCLUSIVE:

Jess Bishop and Josh Hammond initially handed out the vanilla-iced treats to residents at Orchard House Carehome in Newport. They then received an influx of orders Islandwide.

The pair have now baked and iced 480 vanilla cupcakes in a week, with future deliveries planned already – including for Island paramedics.

Jesica Bishop from St Jame’s St Barbers told Isle of Wight Radio:

“I teared up the other day when people started dropping stuff off outside our front door – like flour for the cakes. “The community is really coming together… It has been good fun and it is better than sitting down and getting upset, I wanted to get busy and help people in need.”

Jess told Isle of Wight Radio she has ‘some help onboard’ from budding bakers at The Hair Room in Freshwater and the Board Cafe Bar in Newport.

Vecta House Carehome in Newport and Inglefield Nursing Home in Totland have already received their batches, with residents saying they are “one of the best” they have tasted.

Josh Hammond, one of the owners of Hewitt’s restaurant, told Isle of Wight Radio:

“After producing over 140 takeaways for mothers day [and then being put in lockdown] we couldn’t sit still for three days, we were going a bit mad really… My house smells like a bakery now!”

You can donate to Jess and Josh's cause for the NHS on the Isle of Wight HERE.




