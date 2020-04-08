There are now 38 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the Isle of Wight, according to Public Health England.

Figures released today (Wednesday), show that 5,492 people in the UK have tested positive in the last 24 hours. That takes the total number to 60,733.

Yesterday, the number of cases on the Island stood at 36, as previously reported.

7,097 people with coronavirus have died in the UK, a daily rise of 938.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, a man in his 80s has become the sixth person on the Island to die after contracting the virus.

Five people are reported to have recovered here.

We’re told to continue following the governments instructions to help save lives:

Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home)

If you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times

Wash your hands as soon as you get home

Do not meet others, even friends or family. You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.





