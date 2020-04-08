The Isle of Wight Council is reassuring residents it is working with police to ‘find solutions’ after concerns were reported in an area – where those who identify as homeless have been temporarily housed during the lockdown.

The local authority says it is “very aware” of some public disruption and ‘community safety issues’ relating to individuals who identify as homeless that are now living in temporary accommodation on the Island.

As previously reported, over the weekend, police were granted special dispersal powers to tackle antisocial behaviour in Sandown.

In March the Government ordered all local authorities across the country to house the homeless in 48 hours – so they can practice self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Isle of Wight Council created a “single accommodation offer” for more than 60 individuals across nine accommodation sites – six hotels, bed and breakfast establishments and three caravan parks.

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said:

“The directions from government aim to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on people facing homelessness and ultimately to prevent deaths during this public health emergency. “Achieving these directions has been an extraordinary challenge. The council’s homelessness service has had to move everyone out of the council’s emergency winter shelter as well as several other homeless people living in dormitory type accommodation. “Indeed, the council has needed to accommodate more than 60 homeless individuals across nine accommodation sites – six hotels and bed and breakfast establishments and three caravan parks. “The council had to identify, design and commission support incredibly quickly. Our homelessness service approached many of the Island’s hotels and bed and breakfast establishments – some of which had already decided to close entirely because of the pandemic and others who were not able to support the need for additional accommodation for homeless individuals. “We have also needed to commission support for the residents – and especially for those whose support from other agencies has been reduced or removed during the current crisis. “It is important to stress that not one homeless family is currently based in a hotel or bed and breakfast: the homelessness service has used other forms of accommodation to ensure that homeless families containing children are able access their own facilities wherever possible. “The council is very aware there have been some public disruption and community safety issues relating to a small number of the individuals who have been housed in this emergency accommodation. We know that some residents are concerned as a consequence. “We are actively working with our partners, including the police, in the affected communities in order to address these incidences and to find solutions during what is an incredibly challenging situation and period of time for us all. “As part of this, the council is continuing its search for additional accommodation for the rising numbers of people presenting as homeless so that we might reduce, if not remove, some of the issues that have been the cause of concern in the last few days.”

A beach clean was organised in the Sandown area by the Isle of Wight Council yesterday (Tuesday) and will also take place tomorrow (Thursday) by a company – not the public – following reports that an area had been littered over the weekend.



